ESPN’s Molly Qerim goes all-black dress beside 6-foot-8 Morris twins on ‘First Take’
Molly Qerim and the rest of the New York Knicks fans have been shocked by the Eastern Conference Finals series with the Indiana Pacers as they lost both the first two games at home. On Tuesday with Game 4 looming in Indiana, she talked about how badly New York needs a win while dropping a fire fit at the same time posing between two 6-foot-8 NBA players on ESPN’s First Take.
The 41-year-old show’s co-host with another die-hard Knicks fan in Stephen A. Smith has appeared at a game this season in a winning low-cut denim fit, while going off the grid at the Super Bowl in a Knicks jersey. She even had her fit disappear at Madison Square Garden.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes lime-green dress in first fit post since mystery absence
While talking playoffs on the show with twin brothers Markieff Morris of the Los Angeles Lakers and Marcus Morris, who most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Qerim posted a picture with them together all together in her jaw-dropping fit.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim breaks social media silence flexing jeans fit on ‘First Take’
Qerim herself is 5-foot-6 (and in heels), but shows just how small NBA players make an average height person.
In another post with the same picture on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “This city needs a NY win tonight 💪.”
Marcus played for the Knicks in 2019-2020.
After Tuesday’s game, Game 5 will be played at the Garden. Knicks fans like Qerim hope it won’t be the last home game of the season and they’ll stand as tall as the Morris brothers look next to her.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics