ESPN’s Molly Qerim goes all-black dress beside 6-foot-8 Morris twins on ‘First Take’

The big Knicks fan Qerim talks basketball with the NBA brothers while showing how small she looks next to both of them.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York.
Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Molly Qerim and the rest of the New York Knicks fans have been shocked by the Eastern Conference Finals series with the Indiana Pacers as they lost both the first two games at home. On Tuesday with Game 4 looming in Indiana, she talked about how badly New York needs a win while dropping a fire fit at the same time posing between two 6-foot-8 NBA players on ESPN’s First Take.

The 41-year-old show’s co-host with another die-hard Knicks fan in Stephen A. Smith has appeared at a game this season in a winning low-cut denim fit, while going off the grid at the Super Bowl in a Knicks jersey. She even had her fit disappear at Madison Square Garden.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

While talking playoffs on the show with twin brothers Markieff Morris of the Los Angeles Lakers and Marcus Morris, who most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Qerim posted a picture with them together all together in her jaw-dropping fit.

Qerim herself is 5-foot-6 (and in heels), but shows just how small NBA players make an average height person.

In another post with the same picture on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “This city needs a NY win tonight 💪.”

Molly Qerim with the Morris twins
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Marcus played for the Knicks in 2019-2020.

After Tuesday’s game, Game 5 will be played at the Garden. Knicks fans like Qerim hope it won’t be the last home game of the season and they’ll stand as tall as the Morris brothers look next to her.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

