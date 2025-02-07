The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim slays Knicks jersey going ‘off the grid’

The “First Take” co-host is enjoying the last two days before Super Bowl LIX.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.
Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Molly Qerim brought that New York flavor with her to New Orleans, Louisiana.

The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith and crew are in The Big Easy for Super Bowl LIX and are having a great time. Qerim already crushed some beignets at the famous Cafe Du Monde while wearing an old-school throwback Adidas fit with a huge pinky ring, and wowed in her shoelace-string top and jean miniskirt for a team photo.

Molly Qerim
Qerim live on “First Take” from New Orleans / Molly Qerim/Instagram

The 40-year-old Qerim is quite the fit queen with her New York style like her “Godfather” full mink coat look, and her Yankees cap and baller coat fit.

The Emmy Award winner brought that same flavor to NOLA with her New York Knicks jersey on. She wrote, “Mood: when it’s Friday & you’re going off the grid for 2 days ✌🏻.”

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Is that a custom 1 jersey like she’s number 1, or is she rocking with Cameron Payne’s uniform?

Qerim does look relaxed with that huge burger she’s got going on, which is also very NY. You’re in Nawlins! Get some gumbo, some jambalaya, some crawfish étouffée.

Qerim deserves to go off the grid for two days after the week she had with two embarrassing gaffes on live TV that made her “hate everybody” and “want to go home.”

Enjoy the time off, Molly Qerim, as no doubt you’ll have a super fit dropping on Super Sunday.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

