ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes lime-green dress in first fit post since mystery absence
Being able to hang with Stephen A. Smith is not an easy task, and one that most fans don't appreciate how difficult it can be to host a show like "First Take,"
Molly Qerim not only does it effortlessly, but ESPN's $100-million man always makes it a point to give the 41-year-old veteran on-air sports personality her flowers - sometimes even literally on the air.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim breaks social media silence flexing jeans fit on ‘First Take’
When Qerim was mysteriously absent for a full week, folks were alarmed and concerned, especially since the usually active social media influencer went dark for a couple of weeks on her Instagram handle, while Shae Peppler Cornette filled the spot on "First Take." (Qerim returned to FT last week, but was still visibly sick, saying on air that she was on the "struggle bus.")
Stephen A.'s fashion hero returned to Instagram yesterday, sharing an IG Stories in a stellar jeans fit, but today she officially made her style runway return, posting a big-collared summer lime-green minidress from designer JoosTrictot.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit away from 'First Take'
Qerim described it as "Palm Springs vibes," and it certainly would crush a poolside party on a warm summer day.
In the end, it's great to see Qerim back on her fashion game and in the "First Take" chair.
