ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop
Molly Qerim hit UFC 309 in her backyard at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The ESPN First Take co-host fit queen has been crushing her looks since coming back from a 10-day break on the show that had fans worried about her health. She’s fine and “locked in” like her leather miniskirt drop, and her full-length checkered stunner.
For Saturday night’s big fight in the Big Apple between Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title, the 40-year-old Qerim stayed true to form in her fight night fit with a cozy form-fitting casual look that she pulled off beautifully. There was just one big problem: The backdrop she posed with.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s miniskirt fit outdone by adorable work day hang
That might be the busiest banner ever for a photo opp. Qerim and her fit are lost in it — almost invisible by the visuals all around her.
RELATED: UFC's Nina Drama talks 'sleeping with Jon Jones' rumors & it hilariously backfires
Qerim, who was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021, still looks as stunning anyways.
While the banner overshadowed this fit, Qerim still gave off an amazing visual on fight night.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look