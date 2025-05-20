ESPN’s Molly Qerim breaks social media silence flexing jeans fit on ‘First Take’
Molly Qerim’s social media hiatus ended with a post about a segment on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday while she impressed yet again in her on-air fit.
The 41-year-old Qerim went mysteriously absent on the show and was replaced by Shae Peppler Cornette for a week.
When she did return with co-host with Stephen A. Smith, Qerim was visibly sick and coughing a lot “on the struggle bus,” and even joking with Smith that it’s a cough and not a sneeze when he blessed her.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks ‘good energy’ chocolate dress posing next to Snoop Dogg
The show’s fashion queen Qerim had been on fire with her different spring looks like her miniskirt out in New York City she rocked, along with her pink sunglasses selfie while stuck in Friday traffic she dropped in her last post on May 2 before disappearing.
She was finally back, posting this segment about Markieff Morris crashing the show with a hot take about the Oklahoma City Thunder, all the while crushing her jeans fit.
RELATED: ESPN ‘First Take’ host Molly Qerim slays ‘Pretty in Pink’ fit with 1980s vibe
And this photo on her IG Stories with both Morris brothers.
The Emmy Award winner Qerim has talked recently about her health struggles, so hopefully everything is OK.
She certainly looked amazing on Tuesday with yet another fit hit while delivering some fiery takes on the show as she always does.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry