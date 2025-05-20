The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim breaks social media silence flexing jeans fit on ‘First Take’

The show’s co-host went missing on social media for over two weeks before dropping an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Matt Ryan

Sports commentator Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's “First Take” at Florida A&M.
Sports commentator Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's “First Take” at Florida A&M. / Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Molly Qerim’s social media hiatus ended with a post about a segment on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday while she impressed yet again in her on-air fit.

The 41-year-old Qerim went mysteriously absent on the show and was replaced by Shae Peppler Cornette for a week.

When she did return with co-host with Stephen A. Smith, Qerim was visibly sick and coughing a lot “on the struggle bus,” and even joking with Smith that it’s a cough and not a sneeze when he blessed her.

Molly Qerim
Qerim and her fire fits took a break on social media. / Molly Qerim/Instagram

The show’s fashion queen Qerim had been on fire with her different spring looks like her miniskirt out in New York City she rocked, along with her pink sunglasses selfie while stuck in Friday traffic she dropped in her last post on May 2 before disappearing.

She was finally back, posting this segment about Markieff Morris crashing the show with a hot take about the Oklahoma City Thunder, all the while crushing her jeans fit.

And this photo on her IG Stories with both Morris brothers.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

The Emmy Award winner Qerim has talked recently about her health struggles, so hopefully everything is OK.

She certainly looked amazing on Tuesday with yet another fit hit while delivering some fiery takes on the show as she always does.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

