ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit away from 'First Take'
Spring time in New York City is a good time to ditch the heavy winter fits and enjoy the brief time before the extreme heat and nasty humidity hits the East Coast. ESPN’s Molly Qerim had the perfect spring look going on that she showed off.
The 41-year-old First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith is quite the fashionista on and off the show. She recently rocked a chocolate dress while posing with Snoop Dogg on set, and a “Pretty in Pink” 1980s vibe fit, and her off-duty full-length coat.
Qerim has shed her full mink coat recently and come out in a denim skirt and boots for April. On Tuesday at the end of the month she wrote on Instagram, “Bring your own sunshine” and posted an eye-catching lookin in a miniskirt, short-sleeved collared shirt top combo with the socks and heels on.
She certainly was shining bright like the sun with that look.
Qerim is known for her fashion, but also her extreme work ethic on the show.
One thing is for sure: The Emmy Award winner certainly can crush in any season, even if it’s not giving two effs and pigging out on some pizza after a long day of work, or having a burger in a New York Knicks jersey.
