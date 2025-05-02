ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes pink sunglasses in Friday traffic selfie with top to match
Even Friday traffic isn’t preventing Molly Qerim from dropping her latest winning look.
The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith is known for her work ethic and her fire fits on and off the show. She recently upstaged Snoop Dogg while on set in a chocolate dress, and then stepped outside in a denim skirt and boots, and then kept up with the spring New York weather in a miniskirt.
RELATED: ESPN ‘First Take’ host Molly Qerim slays ‘Pretty in Pink’ fit with 1980s vibe
Qerim, who recently turned 41, loves to have fun on the show and give her colleagues a hard time, as they do with her like her gaffes during Super Bowl week that made her “hate everyone.”
She’s also enjoying sports right now as her UConn Huskies won the championship in women’s basketball and she rocked a Paige Bueckers jersey and heels to work, and now the New York Knicks just closed out the Detroit Pistons to move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
On a busy Friday afternoon, Qerim got caught in traffic where she still took the time to drop her pink sunglasses and matching top fit on her Instagram.
She also eventually made it to her beautiful destination.
That’s a winning Friday right there, and yet another winning fit for the always fashionable Qerim.
