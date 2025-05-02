The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Molly Qerim flexes pink sunglasses in Friday traffic selfie with top to match

The “First Take” co-host doesn’t let gridlock prevent her from showing off her latest fit hit.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York.
Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Even Friday traffic isn’t preventing Molly Qerim from dropping her latest winning look.

The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith is known for her work ethic and her fire fits on and off the show. She recently upstaged Snoop Dogg while on set in a chocolate dress, and then stepped outside in a denim skirt and boots, and then kept up with the spring New York weather in a miniskirt.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim is always fashionable on “First Take.” / Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim, who recently turned 41, loves to have fun on the show and give her colleagues a hard time, as they do with her like her gaffes during Super Bowl week that made her “hate everyone.”

She’s also enjoying sports right now as her UConn Huskies won the championship in women’s basketball and she rocked a Paige Bueckers jersey and heels to work, and now the New York Knicks just closed out the Detroit Pistons to move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

On a busy Friday afternoon, Qerim got caught in traffic where she still took the time to drop her pink sunglasses and matching top fit on her Instagram.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

She also eventually made it to her beautiful destination.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

That’s a winning Friday right there, and yet another winning fit for the always fashionable Qerim.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

