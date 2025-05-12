Molly Qerim returns to ‘First Take’ after mystery absence still on ‘struggle bus’
Molly Qerim is back on ESPN’s First Take after a mystery absence last week. Fans can rejoice, but Qerim was on “the struggle bus” as she said on Monday morning’s show while revealing she’s been sick.
Qerim, who recently celebrated her 41st birthday, was in spring fit mode before she disappeared last week where she rocked a miniskrt look while out in New York City. She was also on the “good energy” vibe with Snoop Dogg in a chocolate dress, and then in one of her final posts over a week ago before going missing, she was stuck in Friday traffic with some sweet shades on.
The show went on and fans noticed that Shae Peppler Cornette had replaced Qerim last week. On Monday, Qerim returned but was clearly sick being all stuffed up and coughing throughout the show. At one point, the show’s co-host coughed where the other host Stephen A. Smith said, “God bless you,” to which she replied, “It’s not a sneeze. It’s a cough.”
She did, however, look on point as usual in a white jacket fit.
It’s good to see Qerim back, though, as she’s previously talked about her health struggles.
The Emmy Award winner just needs to kick that cold while she keeps kicking butt back at work.
