Barcelona Announce Spotify Jersey With Grammy-winning Artist for El Clasico
FC Barcelona revealed their latest collaboration jersey featuring Travis Scott in conjunction with Spotify, their front jersey sponsor.
The men's team will wear the special edition jersey during El Clasico on May 11 in La Liga against Real Madrid. The jersey features Scott's Cactus Jack logo on the front in place of the traditional Spotify logo. The women's team will also wear the jersey on May 18 in a Liga F match against Athletic Club. The Cactus Jack logo represents Scott's record label, clothing collection and creative alter ego.
Scott's brand will feature on Barcelona's jersey less than a month after his WrestleMania 41 appearance in the main event. "El Clásico is a moment the whole world taps into. Teaming up with Spotify and FC Barcelona lets me merge my universe with theirs. This wasn’t just about throwing Cactus Jack on a jersey. It’s about building something that blurs the line between sound and sport. Being the first artist to perform in Barcelona as part of this collaboration and sharing that moment with my fans just takes it to another level," Scott said in a press release.
The club's stars, including Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo and more modeled the jersey and upcoming clothing as part of the announcement.
All FC Barcelona Spotify Collaborations
Scott joins the list of the following artists to feature on Barcelona's jersey during the Spotify partnership:
- Coldplay
- KAROL G
- The Rolling Stones
- ROSALIA
- Drake
Scott is also set to perform in Barcelona the night before El Clasico at a private concert. Fans will be invited, per Barcelona, to the show through Spotify.
How to Buy FC Barcelona x Travis Scott Jersey
The jersey will go on sale May 2 with a limited number available. Fans can by the shirt at:
- FC Barcelona stores
- The club's e-commerce platform
- SNKRS
- TravisScott.com
As well, there will be a limited edition lifestyle clothing collection on Scott's website on May 9.