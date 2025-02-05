Travis Scott perfectly handles NBA security grabbing him at Clippers-Lakers game
One of the hardest jobs in sports today has to be security, especially for NBA games.
The line between courtside and the court is imaginary at best, and it would be extremely easy for an unruly fan to cause havoc and create a scary situation.
At the battle for LA between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, where new Hollywood star Luka Doncic did not suit up, a potential scary incident was avoided when rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Travis Scott, a diehard NBA fan, was grabbed by security.
To be fair to the security guard, the 33-year-old hitmaker was walking on the court, and given that they have a split second to react, it's hard to decipher who the person is in that instant.
Luckily Kylie Jenner's ex kept his cool, and he continued to walk past the security guard when it's obvious either he or the person standing next to him recognizes who it is. By the time Scott walks to the other end of the court, he shakes the hand of another security guard, who seems to have had regular interactions with him.
Plenty of ugly incidents make the headlines. Let's applaud Scott for de-escalating the situation right away.
On the court, even without Doncic (or Anthony Davis now for that matter), the Lakers won easily, 122-97.
