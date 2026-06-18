Former ESPN Star Molly Qerim Shows Off Denim Shorts Fit in Spain

Former ESPN star Molly Qerim has been quiet these days on social media. She did make an appearance, though, while on a trip to Spain where she rocked a very summer look.

The 42-year-old sports commentator was a staple of the show "First Take" and a fan favorite for a decade before she abruptly quit the network in September after reportedly being offered a shockingly low salary.

Qerim was a fixture of "First Take" next to Smith. | Julie Vennitti Botos / USA TODAY NETWORK

Qerim now has a new job with Zuffa Boxing, but isn't as active on social media as she once was while on the show as a co-host beside Stephen A. Smith.

Like Smith, she's no doubt celebrating her beloved New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship since 1973, though.

Qerim did show off her UConn Huskies fit before the national championship back in April as her last post on Instagram.

Qerim resurfaces in Spain in denim shorts

Always the fashionista as seen in looks like her "locked in" leather skirt, Qerim has resurfaced on IG while visiting Barcelona and the famous La Sagrada Família. She rocked the jean shorts look, too.

It's good to see Qerim back on social media and slaying in another fit.

Qerim now works the Zuffa Boxing studio desk alongside boxing insider Mike Coppinger, veteran journalist Mark Kriegel, and former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver where she's always the best dressed like her bold red-hot look when she first started.

Shae Cornette took Qerim's place on First Take.

Qerim was formerly married to former Michigan Wolverines and NBA star Jalen Rose, who was an analyst at ESPN while Qeirm was there, but the couple split in 2021 after three years of marriage.

There's no signs on social media of a new man, but she's certainly enjoying her life and standing out alone like her latest fit shows.