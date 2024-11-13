ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look
It was a two-fit kind of day for Molly Qerim.
The ESPN First Take co-host gave us a two-for-one special on Tuesday, dropping two looks on Instagram that would even silence her colleague Stephen A. Smith.
First, Qerim teased out a low-cut, curvy dress look with a pouty face that she wore on the show.
But she wasn’t done there. She later posted a fire leather miniskirt look where she posted, “Locked in 🔒.”
The 40-year-old talent certainly locked in a tremendous look there.
Besides these two fits, Qerim has been sharing a lot of new ones lately. She dropped a very un-NYC cowgirl look off the subway, then dropped a tongue-wagging green dress look for the show in Atlanta, as well as flaunted a stunning spaghetti-strap blue dress in a mirror selfie.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
The Emmy Award winner returned to the show in October after a 10-day absence that left fans worried, but it was later revealed she took time off before the grind of the NBA season.
She certainly hasn’t disappointed since with a fire-fit streak.
