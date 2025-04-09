Cam Smith Wearing a Blazer Wednesday at the Masters Led to Lots of Jokes
The start of the 2025 Masters is now just a day away, which means players have one last chance on Wednesday to get in a practice round and get their games ready for the real thing.
It seems like it has also been a chance for Cam Smith to show off a new weird wardrobe piece, as he was seen wearing a blazer during his time on the course in the early morning.
Smith, who plays on LIV Golf, has a major championship victory under his belt already but has never won at Augusta National. Could this be the year he breaks through? We're going to have to wait for the answer but right now fans just had too much fun with this jacket.
