Hanna and Haley Cavinder go 'Baywatch' in red swimsuits together for beach workout
The Cavinder twins are ready for summer on the beach as Haley and Hanna Cavinder dropped an early summer surprise in the Baywatch red swimsuits.
The 24-year-old twins have been through a lot of life changes of late after finishing their final season of college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. Haley got engaged to boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson with a giant ring and moved out, while Hanna, unfortunately, went through a nasty breakup with Hurricanes quarterback transfer Carson Beck that even involved her doing a TikTok diss video.
RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck has perfect one-word post after Hanna Cavinder's comments
While they may not be living together, they are still rocking some fire looks together as they hit the beach looking like they should be in the once hit show that Pamela Anderson (and others) made famous in the iconic show that ran from 1989-1999 before some spin-off versions came out.
The Cavinders got their workout in while wearing the red swimsuits.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics split on SI Swimsuit runway
They say the workout is “a full body workout program to keep you accountable this summer & to get that summer bodayyyy!” Does it include running like at the beginning of Baywatch?
It’s not the first time we’ve seen the twins together in sizzling swim wear like their hand-holding runway walk for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week in Miami.
And their Christmas on the beach fits.
The Baywatch look wins them all, however. Well done Haley and Hanna.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?