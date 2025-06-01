The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hanna and Haley Cavinder go 'Baywatch' in red swimsuits together for beach workout

The influencer twins hit the sand while looking like something out the iconic show.

Matt Ryan

June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week
June 1, 2024: Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week / IMAGO / Cover-Images

The Cavinder twins are ready for summer on the beach as Haley and Hanna Cavinder dropped an early summer surprise in the Baywatch red swimsuits.

The 24-year-old twins have been through a lot of life changes of late after finishing their final season of college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. Haley got engaged to boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson with a giant ring and moved out, while Hanna, unfortunately, went through a nasty breakup with Hurricanes quarterback transfer Carson Beck that even involved her doing a TikTok diss video.

RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck has perfect one-word post after Hanna Cavinder's comments

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder
Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder / Cavinder twins/Instagram

While they may not be living together, they are still rocking some fire looks together as they hit the beach looking like they should be in the once hit show that Pamela Anderson (and others) made famous in the iconic show that ran from 1989-1999 before some spin-off versions came out.

The Cavinders got their workout in while wearing the red swimsuits.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics split on SI Swimsuit runway

They say the workout is “a full body workout program to keep you accountable this summer & to get that summer bodayyyy!” Does it include running like at the beginning of Baywatch?

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the twins together in sizzling swim wear like their hand-holding runway walk for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Week in Miami.

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week.
IMAGO / Cover-Images

And their Christmas on the beach fits.

Cavinder twins
Cavinder Twins/Instagram

The Baywatch look wins them all, however. Well done Haley and Hanna.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack

New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?

Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house

No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others

Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion