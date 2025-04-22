Miami QB Carson Beck has perfect one-word post after Hanna Cavinder's comments
It’s been quite the football offseason for new Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback Carson Beck. He not only transferred to Miami from the Georgia Bulldogs, but he had a very messy breakup with girlfriend and Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder that’s been reported all over. After she went very public with some comments, Beck had his own response.
Everything was looking bright for Beck, 23, after he got $4.3 million to transfer to Miami where Cavinder and her twin sister Haley live. Even his sister and Georgia cheerleader Kylie Beck came to visit and cheer on the Cavinders in a custom Hurricanes crop-top.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin disses ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck for $4.3M Miami NIL ‘salary’
But then things got messy and even nasty as rumors spread about Carson, and Haley added fuel to the fire with a very viral TikTok “cheating” diss. And most recently, she went after Beck again in a viral clip on Kai Trump's — President Trump’s granddaughter that is — TikTok vlog saying, "I didn't break up with him because he cheated, I broke up with him because of who he is."
Burn. Carson has remained very silent through most of this, even if his sister hasn’t. He did, however, post a cryptic, yet perfect one-word reaction that you can read into about being motivated by “disrespect.”
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses on iconic Dallas Cowboys star in Georgia red
He also quoted at the bottom of the post, “‘Blessed is the one who preserveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crow…’”
”Preservers” is spelled wrong in the quote, FYI.
It’s pretty obvious he feels disrespected by his ex. Finally — although not a direct message — he’s at least addressing the elephant in the room.
