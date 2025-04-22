The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Miami QB Carson Beck has perfect one-word post after Hanna Cavinder's comments

The transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs has a cryptic post after more drama with his ex-girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium.
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It’s been quite the football offseason for new Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback Carson Beck. He not only transferred to Miami from the Georgia Bulldogs, but he had a very messy breakup with girlfriend and Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder that’s been reported all over. After she went very public with some comments, Beck had his own response.

Everything was looking bright for Beck, 23, after he got $4.3 million to transfer to Miami where Cavinder and her twin sister Haley live. Even his sister and Georgia cheerleader Kylie Beck came to visit and cheer on the Cavinders in a custom Hurricanes crop-top.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin disses ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck for $4.3M Miami NIL ‘salary’

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck
When it was better times: Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck / Cavinder twins/Instagram

But then things got messy and even nasty as rumors spread about Carson, and Haley added fuel to the fire with a very viral TikTok “cheating” diss. And most recently, she went after Beck again in a viral clip on Kai Trump's — President Trump’s granddaughter that is — TikTok vlog saying, "I didn't break up with him because he cheated, I broke up with him because of who he is."

Burn. Carson has remained very silent through most of this, even if his sister hasn’t. He did, however, post a cryptic, yet perfect one-word reaction that you can read into about being motivated by “disrespect.”

Carson Beck
Carson Beck/Instagram

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses on iconic Dallas Cowboys star in Georgia red

He also quoted at the bottom of the post, “‘Blessed is the one who preserveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crow…’”

Carson Beck
Carson Beck/Instagram

”Preservers” is spelled wrong in the quote, FYI.

It’s pretty obvious he feels disrespected by his ex. Finally — although not a direct message — he’s at least addressing the elephant in the room.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships