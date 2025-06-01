The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics split on SI Swimsuit runway

The viral influencer didn’t get to finish her final season of college gymnastics due to injury, but she certainly showed she’s still got the moves.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York
Livvy Dunne is seen attending the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel Where: New York, New York / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Livvy Dunne’s gymnastics career may be over, but that didn’t stop her from doing a jaw-dropping move on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway in Miami on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old viral influencer and former LSU gymnast has been all over the place since her career ended with an injury to her knee. She did “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville, Kentucky, where she wore competing pink dresses with sister Julz, followed by a black-and-white stunner for the Derby. She’s been all over to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch, including for his birthday in Arizona where she revealed the most inaccurate nickname ever for him.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy hit Miami hard. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

For the Sports Illustrated cover girl, she was in New York City first where she wowed in her jaw-dropping dress while posing with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles on the red carpet, and then off to Miami for this weekend’s Swim Week where she first wowed in a leopard-print bikini. Dunne followed that up and opened on the runway for the event first with this look:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She then did the catwalk in another swimsuit:

Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Where this happened:

Livvy Dunne
Julz Dunne/Instagram

Yea, she really did “hit da splits” to the delight of the roaring crowd.

It’s the moment she was waiting for that she didn’t get in her fifth and final year with LSU. Bravo, Livvy Dunne.

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Sports Illustrated

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

