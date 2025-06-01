Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics split on SI Swimsuit runway
Livvy Dunne’s gymnastics career may be over, but that didn’t stop her from doing a jaw-dropping move on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway in Miami on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old viral influencer and former LSU gymnast has been all over the place since her career ended with an injury to her knee. She did “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks in Louisville, Kentucky, where she wore competing pink dresses with sister Julz, followed by a black-and-white stunner for the Derby. She’s been all over to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch, including for his birthday in Arizona where she revealed the most inaccurate nickname ever for him.
For the Sports Illustrated cover girl, she was in New York City first where she wowed in her jaw-dropping dress while posing with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles on the red carpet, and then off to Miami for this weekend’s Swim Week where she first wowed in a leopard-print bikini. Dunne followed that up and opened on the runway for the event first with this look:
She then did the catwalk in another swimsuit:
Where this happened:
Yea, she really did “hit da splits” to the delight of the roaring crowd.
It’s the moment she was waiting for that she didn’t get in her fifth and final year with LSU. Bravo, Livvy Dunne.
