Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter previews can’t-miss 2025 NFL Draft fit

Travis Hunter may be a can’t-miss football prospect, but his fit on NFL draft day is a can’t-miss look. The Colorado Buffaloes Heiman Trophy winner and two-way star definitely is making a statement with his eye-catching fashion choice that he previewed a few hours before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 21-year-old Hunter showed he can certainly rock a suit with his baby blue look when he won the Heisman in December.
While his now fiancée Leanna Lenee’s dress may have upstaged him on that night, it will certainly be tough for her to top him and his bright pink jacket with black pants he’s rocking with at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Hunter finished his final college season with 96 catches for 1258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, and 31 tackles and 4 interceptions on defense.
Hunter will also be joined on draft night by his father, Travis Hunter Sr., who couldn’t make it to the Heisman ceremony, but did receive a judge’s permission to travel to the draft to be with his son. He’s currently on three years of probation for a crime in committed in 2023 and served 90 days of jail time for.
While he hasn’t stepped foot on a field as an NFL player just yet, Travis Hunter Jr. certainly won on draft day with his fire fit.
