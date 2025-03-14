Where has Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee been leading up to NFL draft?
Travis Hunter might be the steal of this this year's NFL draft.
An elite cornerback and explosive wide receiver, the Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado Buffaloes NIL multi-millionaire is mostly likely going in the top five, but given quarterbacks are often drafted way beyond their grade, even with a lowly-touted class this year, including his buddy and former teammate Shedeur Sanders, he might land with a team that would be ecstatic to take him. (PFF has him going to the New York Giants at No. 3 in their latest mock draft.)
So while the 21-year-old West Palm Beach, Florida native very much stays in the spotlight, his fiancée Leanna Lenee has disappeared publicly, deleting her Instagram account and not posting on her TikTok account (presuming it's in fact hers) since late Nov. 2024.
Unnecessary drama from haters
Lenee, 23, was mercilessly attacked online, especially coming off of the couple's weekend together in New York City, which should have been only a cause of celebration after Hunter won the Heisman.
“I truly love that man,” she said on TikTok at the time in an eight-minute clap back to all of the nasty rumors being circulated online.
"I don't do homewrecking," she responded later in the same video about unsubstantiated cheating allegations. "I'm not a side piece. I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman, 'cause I would never want it done to me."
Hunter has always stayed by his fiancée. Even other sports celebrities like WNBA star Angel Reese had her back.
Still standing by her man leading up to NFL draft
Understandably, the London-born Kennesaw State University graduate has kept a low profile since, but Lenee was spotted last week in one of Hunter's videos surprising him in the gym with the Florida football star's high school trainer.
It's a totally sweet moment, but even this completely innocent exchange has been bombarded with alarming vitriol towards her.
Will Lenee be at Lambeau Field for the 2025 NFL Draft?
While Sanders will not be attending the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter will be there to take his Lambeau leap into the NFL.
Presumably his mother, who was in the audience sitting beside Lenee and Deion Sanders when he took home the Heisman, which Lenee was unnecessarily crushed for, will be there. His father, a Florida high school football legend, says he will also attend after controversially missing his Heisman victory.
"I want to be there when he gets married and when he gets drafted," Travis Hunter Sr. said at the time. "I'm going to watch this from home."
It's unclear if Lenee will join them. As his fiancée, who is also planning their wedding together, she should absolutely be there. But the trolls have made her much more private. So if she doesn't, it's sad the haters will have their way, but it's 100% justified.