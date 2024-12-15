Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee’s jaw-dropping Heisman win fit, epic post
Travis Hunter became the first two-way star in college football to win the Heisman since Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson in 1997. He’s also the first Colorado Buffaloes player to take home the award since Rashaan Salaam in 1994. He’s forever etched in the history of college football. His fiancée Leanna Lenee’s fit and her reaction on social media will also forever be captured in history.
Under the tutelage of coach Deion Sanders, who took in Hunter like a son and even had him at his ridiculous 500-acre Texas property during the bye week, Hunter flourished. On the season, he has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he has 33 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Through it all, his fiancée Lenee has been by his side since high school and at Jackson State before he transferred to Boulder with Coach Prime. She’s been his No. 1 fan in her custom Hunter jeans and tiny crop top fits this season, among many other fire looks.
When his name was called as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Hunter immediately broke into tears hugging teammates, friends, family, and a touching embrace with Lenee. She took to Instagram quickly after and posted this epic photo of Hunter’s reaction with the caption, “THEY MAD MAKE THEM MADDERRRERR!!!!”
That’s right. Haters going to hate.
Lenee then followed it up, posting a jaw-dropping fit photo while posing with her Heisman man.
Hunter deserves everything he has and everything coming to him in the NFL as a consensus Top 5 pick in the draft. He’s the epitome of what the Heisman is all about: sacrificing his body and staying away from trouble off the field.
He has a bright future with Lenee right by his side, and this is a moment they’ll never forget.
