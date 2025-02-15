Sophie Cunningham fawns over Caitlin Clark with Sabrina Carpenter-Taylor Swift comp
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is still settling into her new home with the Indiana Fever.
Sophie was traded from the Phoenix Mercury to the Fever where she will be joining reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
As she attempts to get familiar with her new teammates and city, Sophie has started to look for ways to relate. One of those was cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Clark's favorite team and the NFL squad from Sophie's home state.
Clark is a known Swiftie and was spottedchopping it up with Taylor Swift in her VIP suite during the season, so Sophie is also trying to connect on that level.
She went with a pop culture reference to share how she will always have Clark's back, channeling Sabrina Carpenter and Swift.
Maybe that will work out for her.
Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.
Sophie is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This past season, she averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Mercury.
It will be interesting to see how she can contribute with the revamped Fever squad.
