Caitlin Clark rocks $1,000 white tank top for Fever-Liberty WNBA tunnel fit

The Indiana All-Star has a winning look with $2,500 pants as well before taking on the WNBA champs.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark was ready for Saturday’s showdown between her Indiana Fever and the WNBA champion New York Liberty with her pregame look.

The 23-year-old is coming off a sensational season where she won Rookie of the Year, and she brought a new, bulked-up physique into this year where she’s already dominating averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Caitlin Clar
A bulky Clark is poised for a monster season. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She’s also been upping her game in the fit deparment with a little help with the trip from one Taylor Swift. For example, we’ve seen her rock a detective look in the pregame tunnel already. For the big game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse vs. New York, Clark rolled through in a $1,000 Prada white tank top.

She also rocked those khaki pants and heels. The pants in fact were over $2k.

She looks ready to put on a show for the home fans, who no doubt are still buzzing from the hometown Indiana Pacers winning Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the New York Knicks.

The fans should be buzzing over Clark’s pregame fit as well.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

