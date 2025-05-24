Caitlin Clark rocks $1,000 white tank top for Fever-Liberty WNBA tunnel fit
Caitlin Clark was ready for Saturday’s showdown between her Indiana Fever and the WNBA champion New York Liberty with her pregame look.
The 23-year-old is coming off a sensational season where she won Rookie of the Year, and she brought a new, bulked-up physique into this year where she’s already dominating averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game.
She’s also been upping her game in the fit deparment with a little help with the trip from one Taylor Swift. For example, we’ve seen her rock a detective look in the pregame tunnel already. For the big game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse vs. New York, Clark rolled through in a $1,000 Prada white tank top.
She also rocked those khaki pants and heels. The pants in fact were over $2k.
She looks ready to put on a show for the home fans, who no doubt are still buzzing from the hometown Indiana Pacers winning Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the New York Knicks.
The fans should be buzzing over Clark’s pregame fit as well.
