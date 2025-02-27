Andy Reid praises Taylor Swift for 'great job' handling Super Bowl LIX boos
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs may have come up short against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX — but that hasn't stopped the legendary NFL coach from standing up for his team — and that now includes Taylor Swift.
Swift, 35, famously started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023, and has appeared at several games in support of Chiefs Kingdom ever since. However, the global popstar was heavily booed from several Super Bowl attendees when her face came up on the jumbotron at the big game on February 9.
Reid, 66, spoke about how Swift handled the negative fan reaction during a Thursday, February 27 interview at the NFL Scouting Combine on NFL on NBC.
"She’s a good girl. She handles that whole thing the right way, that’s a tough deal. But she does a great job with handling it," Reid stated about the incident per People.
The WAGs of the NFL gain just as much notoriety as the players due to their participation in the game. However, Swift's popularity is on another level, but Reid stands by that she's still a member of the Chiefs fan-base.
"She’s part of the team and like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. And that’s all part of the process," the three-time Super Bowl winner added.
With the 2024-2025 NFL season finally over, Reid can begin to focus on the Chiefs bouncing back after the embarrassing 40-22 loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. As all signs point to Kelce returning for another season, NFL fans will have to get used to seeing more of Tay Tay in the crowd.
