The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Andy Reid praises Taylor Swift for 'great job' handling Super Bowl LIX boos

The global popstar has one of the NFL's most winningest coaches in her corner.

Joseph Galizia

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs oach Andy Reid speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs oach Andy Reid speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs may have come up short against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX — but that hasn't stopped the legendary NFL coach from standing up for his team — and that now includes Taylor Swift.

Swift, 35,  famously started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023, and has appeared at several games in support of Chiefs Kingdom ever since. However, the global popstar was heavily booed from several Super Bowl attendees when her face came up on the jumbotron at the big game on February 9. 

Reid, 66, spoke about how Swift handled the negative fan reaction during a Thursday, February 27 interview at the NFL Scouting Combine on NFL on NBC.  

"She’s a good girl. She handles that whole thing the right way, that’s a tough deal. But she does a great job with handling it," Reid stated about the incident per People.

RELATED: Why Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl

The WAGs of the NFL gain just as much notoriety as the players due to their participation in the game. However, Swift's popularity is on another level, but Reid stands by that she's still a member of the Chiefs fan-base. 

"She’s part of the team and like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. And that’s all part of the process," the three-time Super Bowl winner added. 

Travis Kelc
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the 2024-2025 NFL season finally over, Reid can begin to focus on the Chiefs bouncing back after the embarrassing 40-22 loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. As all signs point to Kelce returning for another season, NFL fans will have to get used to seeing more of Tay Tay in the crowd. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News