Caitlin Clark rocks sick custom Iowa, Fever Nike jacket for jersey retirement

The WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Indiana Fever is honored with No. 22 being retired for the Hawkeyes, but her jacket stole the show.

Matt Ryan

Former Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark enters Carver-Hawkeye Arena before the game against the USC Trojans.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark enters Carver-Hawkeye Arena before the game against the USC Trojans. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Greatness was in the building for the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. USC Trojans game in Iowa City, and no it wasn’t just JuJu Watkins or Caitlin Clark herself. It was Clark’s sick custom Nike jacket that stole the show.

Clark returned to Iowa with boyfriend Connor McCaffrey for the honor of having her No. 22 jersey retired where she had so many memories from 2020-2024. Clark finished with the most points in NCAA history with 3,951, among many other records. She was the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year in her junior season, again among many other career awards.

Raygun’s Iowa City store, pictured Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, rebranded in honor of Caitlin Clark’s jersey retirement ceremony. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was an electric atmosphere at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with Clark in the building and Iowa stunning No. 4 USC. Clark certainly didn’t disappoint with her all-black Nike jacket that has not only Iowa and Indiana on it for the Indiana Fever where she plays now in the WNBA, but Dowling Catholic in Des Moines, where she went to high school. Scroll through to see all the photos.

Here’s the fire back of the jacket:

What you didn’t see what was in the inside of it with all her awards listed.

Besides being in Iowa on Sunday, the 22-year-old All-Star and WNBA Rookie of the Year has been all over the Indiana sports scene lately whether it’s cheering on her man for a Butler Bulldogs game, or awkwardly sitting in a nearly empty arena for a G-League game, or just an Indiana Pacers an Indianapolis Colts game.

Congrats to Caitlin Clark on her jersey retirement at Iowa, and to her awesome Nike letterman jacket.

