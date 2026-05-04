Jordan Chiles Channels James Bond in Tuxedo and Leather Gloves for UCLA Event

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles had an amazing senior season in her final year with UCLA Gymnastics. To celebrate, she dressed up in a stunning tuxedo look for a team banquet.

The 25-year-old Chiles won an individual national title in the floor exercise while the Bruins finished fifth overall following their second-place finish in 2025. They also repeated as Big Ten champs thanks to Chiles’ efforts.

Apr 16, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during semifinals for the 2026 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championships at Dickies Arena. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chiles has grown into a major star off the mat as well, and is a regular at major events. She even threw out a first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on April 28 where she rocked her shorts fit.

Apr 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruin gymnast Jordan Chiles throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

She also posed for the digital cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and walked the red carpet with Lindsey Vonn where they turned heads with side-by-side poses.

Jordan Chiles for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. | Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Chiles is quite the fashionista like her perfect 10 ripped-jeans look, and when she celebrated her Dancing with the Stars moment in a can’t-miss dress.

Despite being just 4-foot-11 and towered over by celebrities like Beyoncé, Chiles always stands out in a crowd.

Chiles steals show at team event

For the UCLA banquet, it was no different as she rocked a tuxedo with some black leather gloves and eyeglasses in a very James Bond-esque look.

Chiles certainly is going out with a bang in her college career with her look on this night.

She’s also majoring African American Studies, but should get a degree in fashion by default.

Congrats to Chiles on an amazing college career. No doubt, she’ll continue to be heard from again off the mat, as well as with the 2028 Summer Olympics coming to LA.

Jan 30, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins Jordan Chiles looks on during the gymnastics meet against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images