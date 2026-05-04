Jordan Chiles Channels James Bond in Tuxedo and Leather Gloves for UCLA Event
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles had an amazing senior season in her final year with UCLA Gymnastics. To celebrate, she dressed up in a stunning tuxedo look for a team banquet.
The 25-year-old Chiles won an individual national title in the floor exercise while the Bruins finished fifth overall following their second-place finish in 2025. They also repeated as Big Ten champs thanks to Chiles’ efforts.
Chiles has grown into a major star off the mat as well, and is a regular at major events. She even threw out a first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on April 28 where she rocked her shorts fit.
She also posed for the digital cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and walked the red carpet with Lindsey Vonn where they turned heads with side-by-side poses.
Chiles is quite the fashionista like her perfect 10 ripped-jeans look, and when she celebrated her Dancing with the Stars moment in a can’t-miss dress.
Despite being just 4-foot-11 and towered over by celebrities like Beyoncé, Chiles always stands out in a crowd.
Chiles steals show at team event
For the UCLA banquet, it was no different as she rocked a tuxedo with some black leather gloves and eyeglasses in a very James Bond-esque look.
Chiles certainly is going out with a bang in her college career with her look on this night.
She’s also majoring African American Studies, but should get a degree in fashion by default.
Congrats to Chiles on an amazing college career. No doubt, she’ll continue to be heard from again off the mat, as well as with the 2028 Summer Olympics coming to LA.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.