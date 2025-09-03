Olympic champ Jordan Chiles crushes ‘DWTS’ announcement in can’t-miss dress
Jordan Chiles will be part of the milestone 34th season of Dancing With The Stars when the show premieres on September 16, it was announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America. She also made her own announcement in a stunning blue dress.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion will definitely be a favorite with her skillset lending itself perfectly to the show. She will be partnered up with Ezra Sosa.
Two gymnasts have actually won before with Shawn Johnson (Season 8) and Laurie Hernandez (Season 23). Others like Chiles’ teammate Simone Biles and Aly Raisman competed but didn’t win.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles rocks crazy leopard-print dress with gymnastics leotard flare
The other cast members include Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Corey Feldman, Scott Hoying, Andy Richter, among many others.
Chiles announced her inclusion in the show in her own way with this head-turning ballroom dress. She wrote, “Chat — we made it!!!! DWTS!!!”
RELATED: 6-foot Caitlin Clark towers over gymnast Jordan Chiles after Fever beat Wings
Add another accomplishment to the 24-year-old Chiles’ resume that also includes the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.
Chiles will return to UCLA for one more season in search of a team national championship for the runner-up Bruins — she won the individual title on the uneven bars.
Not only can we not wait to see how Chiles performs, but what she will be wearing on her big “DWTS” debut.
