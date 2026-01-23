UCLA Star Jordan Chiles Causes Stir in Ripped-Up Jeans Fit After Perfect 10

Olympic gold medalist and superstar UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles is enjoying her final collegiate season. She’s crushing off the mat as well with her latest fit.

The 24-year-old Chiles had quite the offseason after UCLA finished second in the national championships and she won an individual natty. We’ve seen her crushing in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses and walking the runway stunning next to Livvy Dunne.

Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

We also saw her going full cowgirl at a Beyoncé concert.

Then there was Dancing with the Stars where she and partner Erza Sosa were finalists with dances like this one:

Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa perform an Argentine Tango to “U Got the Look” by Prince. #PrinceNight #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mMfju41W1w — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 20, 2025

Even fellow USA teammate Simone Biles was blown away by Chiles’ performances.

Simone Biles cheers on Jordan Chiles’ DWTS performance. pic.twitter.com/7KEAB4KSI3 — mydzn (@MadelaineDizon) September 24, 2025

A perfect 10 for Chiles

Back at UCLA, Chiles scored her first perfect 10 on the vault vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A little #BlackGirlMagic for your timeline ✨



Congrats to Jordan Chiles on her first career perfect 10 on vault!



🎥: @uclagymnastics and @uclaathletics#BlackHealthMatters #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/3iLEfTt6eZ — Black Health Matters (@BHMinfo) January 18, 2026

Chiles no doubt will be a finalist to win her first all-around national title.

She’s also showing why she’s a model scoring a perfect 10 in her ripped jeans fit where she wrote, “A baddie in LA!”

Chiles, who won gold in the 2024 Olympics with Team USA, no doubt wants to try and compete with the 2028 games coming to her backyard in Los Angeles.

For now, she’s going to enjoy college at UCLA and flashing fire fits.

Jordan Chiles/Instagram

