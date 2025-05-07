Jordyn Woods' Knicks fit hot streak continues in all-white custom stunner
Jordyn Woods is the only sure thing during the New York Knicks' NBA playoffs run.
While her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns gives Knicks fans constant angst, the fashion influencer has been on absolute fire with her fantastic fits throughout the postseason, dazzling her followers on social media with custom Knicks looks almost every game.
RELATED: Lakers fan Kylie Jenner called out in Knicks hat by ex-bff NBA WAG Jordyn Woods
That hot streak continued with a custom semi-sheer, all-white Knicks-chic athleisure ensemble, with of course an ode to KAT, which has become the norm somewhere in the look, this time with a sparkly "32" and "Towns" spelled out down the leg.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods flexes unreal Knicks custom fit despite Karl-Anthony Towns' bad game
At times the more fantastic the fit, the worst KAT has played. But that was not the case in Game 1 on the road, as the Knicks upset the heavily favored Boston Celtics on the road in overtime, 108-105. Towns finished with a double-double, and Woods served as his good-luck charm.
Woods, 27, might have been a little more dressed down compared to her usual glam perfection, but the results were still the same.
Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson's wife Ali agreed, commenting, "another one 🔥."
If the Knicks can continue to play like Jordyn's fits, watch out!
