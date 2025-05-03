Lakers fan Kylie Jenner called out in Knicks hat by ex-bff NBA WAG Jordyn Woods
It's an A-list celebrity weekend faceoff with the Kentucky Derby and the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix happening on the same weekend.
It looks like Kylie Jenner chose F1.
While hanging with current bestie Hailey Bieber driving Ferraris is getting all of the headlines in Miami, a former bff, Jordyn Woods, noticed that the social media behemoth with her 393 million Instagram followers turned cosmetics billionaire was rocking a New York Knicks hat in a bikini selfie post on Instagram.
RELATED: 7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns towers over Timothée Chalamet in awkward exchange
Woods, for those that don't know, is the longtime girlfriend of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, and the social media fashion influencer has been crushing it with her custom NYC fits throughout the NBA playoffs so far.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods flexes Karl-Anthony Towns custom jeans in sick Knicks playoffs fit
Jenner, 27, and Woods, also 27, used to be best friends, starring in "Life of Kylie" together before a well-known falling out and eventual reconciliation, even though the reality, social, and cosmetics queen unnecessarily through the Knicks WAG under the bus last year.
Jenner, who grew up in Los Angeles and is a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan, is committing fan treason by wearing a rival team's hat.
Woods called it out in a good way, commenting "ok Knicks hat" with a fire emoji.
Jenner went viral, which is the case anytime the next-generation Kardashian goes out in public, sitting courtside with movie star boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who rocked a Kobe Bryant shirt, at the Lakers game to watch them get stunningly eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In Jenner's defense, while not much of one, Chalamet is a diehard NBA fan, but his allegiances are to the Knicks. (So then why was the Oscar-nominated heartthrob rooting for the Lakers? So much to unpack with this A-list celebrity couple and their rooting interests.)
It's all in good fun for the life of the rich and fabulous, especially for Jenner who can easily jetset courtside from a Lakers game in LA to the F1 Miami race at the drop of a hat.
A New York Knicks hat. Not a Lakers one.
