Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods shows love to Karl-Anthony Towns in one-word T-shirt

As NBA playoffs are heating up, Woods is supporting her man in creative ways.

Alex Gonzalez

On any New York Knicks game night, Jordyn Woods can be found supporting her man Karl-Anthony Towns from the stands. But she also makes her love known from afar.

Jordyn Woods gushing about her valentine Karl-Anthony Towns a couple of weeks ago. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

In a photo shared to Woods’ Instagram Story on Monday, April 28, the WNBA WAG is seen in a blue coat, denim pants, and a white shirt. The white shirt offers a simple message — the sole name Towns — but this one word says it all. 

The photo comes as fans have been asking to see Woods’ fits as she’s in Detroit. She dropped the pic shortly after the Knicks barely beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 in game four of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 27. It was during this game that Towns dribbled from the top of the key to the baseline, scoring a three-pointer just 90 minutes before the game’s end.

The Knicks are currently leading the series 3-1, and can close it out with game five. The Knicks and Pistons will once again face off on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will broadcast on TNT.

As the Knicks are inching closer to sweet victory in this playoffs series, we know Woods has another spectacular fit planned.

KAT 2025
Apr 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hits a three point basket late in the fourth quarter of game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

