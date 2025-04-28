Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods shows love to Karl-Anthony Towns in one-word T-shirt
On any New York Knicks game night, Jordyn Woods can be found supporting her man Karl-Anthony Towns from the stands. But she also makes her love known from afar.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods channels goddess-like energy in black dress alongside NBA boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns
In a photo shared to Woods’ Instagram Story on Monday, April 28, the WNBA WAG is seen in a blue coat, denim pants, and a white shirt. The white shirt offers a simple message — the sole name Towns — but this one word says it all.
The photo comes as fans have been asking to see Woods’ fits as she’s in Detroit. She dropped the pic shortly after the Knicks barely beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 in game four of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 27. It was during this game that Towns dribbled from the top of the key to the baseline, scoring a three-pointer just 90 minutes before the game’s end.
The Knicks are currently leading the series 3-1, and can close it out with game five. The Knicks and Pistons will once again face off on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will broadcast on TNT.
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods brings heat to Florida in sizzling dress
As the Knicks are inching closer to sweet victory in this playoffs series, we know Woods has another spectacular fit planned.
