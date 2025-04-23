Jordyn Woods flexes unreal Knicks custom fit despite Karl-Anthony Towns' bad game
Even when Karl-Anthony Towns loses, Jordyn Woods always wins - with her courtside fits.
The fashion influencer and girlfriend of the New York Knicks center and power forward had to finally show off her fantastic Knicks custom warm-up reinvented as a sleek, flowy dress, accented with blinged-out "32" heels and a matching water bottle to support her man.
RELATED: 7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns towers over Russell Wilson, Ciara, and gf Jordyn Woods
Too bad we had to wait two days for the 27-year-old former reality star to share it in an Instagram carousel post, probably because KAT took heat from NYC fans for a bad Game 2 performance in the Game 2 loss to the Detroit Pistons, evening the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference first-round series at 1-1.
Woods captioned the post, "a vibe that can’t be duplicated 💙." And that is the perfect description.
RELATED: NBA WAG Jordyn Woods shares dramatic new look before Knicks playoffs begin
In the second photo, you can really see the exquisite detail of the reinvented warm-up top that flows seamlessly into the matching dress, or dare we say gown, underneath.
Woods wore the "32" heels for both playoff games, probably hoping it brought Towns, 29, good luck after a stellar Game 1, matching another custom white Knicks fit. The aspiring designer has upped her style game for the NBA playoffs.
Despite the loss, Woods is slaying her courtside game. The only question is, if the Knicks make a deep playoff run, will she be able to keep it going?
