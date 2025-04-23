The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods flexes unreal Knicks custom fit despite Karl-Anthony Towns' bad game

The fashion influencer had to show off her awesome New York Knicks warm-up dress, even though KAT had a Game 2 to forget in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / NurPhoto
Even when Karl-Anthony Towns loses, Jordyn Woods always wins - with her courtside fits.

The fashion influencer and girlfriend of the New York Knicks center and power forward had to finally show off her fantastic Knicks custom warm-up reinvented as a sleek, flowy dress, accented with blinged-out "32" heels and a matching water bottle to support her man.

Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week.
Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week. / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

Too bad we had to wait two days for the 27-year-old former reality star to share it in an Instagram carousel post, probably because KAT took heat from NYC fans for a bad Game 2 performance in the Game 2 loss to the Detroit Pistons, evening the NBA playoffs Eastern Conference first-round series at 1-1.

Woods captioned the post, "a vibe that can’t be duplicated 💙." And that is the perfect description.

In the second photo, you can really see the exquisite detail of the reinvented warm-up top that flows seamlessly into the matching dress, or dare we say gown, underneath.

Woods wore the "32" heels for both playoff games, probably hoping it brought Towns, 29, good luck after a stellar Game 1, matching another custom white Knicks fit. The aspiring designer has upped her style game for the NBA playoffs.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Despite the loss, Woods is slaying her courtside game. The only question is, if the Knicks make a deep playoff run, will she be able to keep it going?

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

