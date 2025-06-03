Karl-Anthony Towns gf Jordyn Woods sheds Knicks fits for black dress perfection
Jordyn Woods put away her New York Knicks fits — at least for now — and stepped into something more risqué to start the offseason.
The girlfriend of Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns was a hit all season with her different looks like the one that crushed Kylie Jenner at a game, and her custom Towns look to shut up the haters in the playoffs.
While she did unfortunately wear a Pacers yellow outfit on a game day that was a bad omen for the epic Game 1 choke in the Eastern Conference Finals, the 27-year-old Woods was a WAG standout all season. She even posed with Ciara and Russell Wilson at a game.
The model, singer and TV personality is enjoying the New York City lifestyle after Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.
She’s also enjoying the start of the offseason with a non-Knicks black dress stunner where she wrote on Instagram, “it’s been a minute.”
She’s ready for a night on the town with Towns.
After the season, Woods penned a touching note to the team:
“If there was anything to take away from this season, the take away should be is that the future is bright for this team and they should be damn proud of themselves. You guys brought so much life to the city and this has been some of the most exciting basketball I've ever watched. Thank you New York for welcoming us with open arms! The Libra in me loves a theme and I had too much fun putting these looks together, more to come 🧡💙.”
Too bad for her and Towns the team didn’t make the NBA Finals, but at least she’s already winning the offseason in her latest fit.
