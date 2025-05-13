Jordyn Woods' Knicks fit crushes Kylie Jenner's look in celebration victory hug
Jordyn Woods has alway had to take the high road with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians.
That streak continued last night as Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, and impeccably-dressed New York Knicks die-hard throughout these NBA playoffs, celebrated with her former bestie and reality queen turned cosmetics billionaire Kylie Jenner after the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, on the brink of the Eastern Conference Finals.
RELATED: Lakers fan Kylie Jenner called out in Knicks hat by ex-bff NBA WAG Jordyn Woods
In the viral clip, Jenner and Woods ecstatically cheer together as the Kardashian heir says, "We're wearing the same outfit every time!," before her movie-star boyfriend Timothée Chalamet busts in with his Knicks hat screaming, "Let's gooooooo."
RELATED: Jordyn Woods flexes unreal Knicks custom fit despite Karl-Anthony Towns' bad game
Sure, Jenner, 27, and Woods, also 27, are wearing black as their primary color. But that's where the similarity ends.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods flexes Karl-Anthony Towns custom jeans in sick Knicks playoffs fit
The fashion influencer and aspiring designer Woods is wearing another intricate custom fit from head to toe. Jenner wore simple black leather pants, a matching top, and an ordinary Knicks hat. The Athlete Lifestyle On SI would hardly call that the "same outfit."
Woods has taken painstaking detail with each of her custom fits throughout the NBA playoffs to support KAT and the Knicks, getting support from fellow team WAGs like NYC superstar Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali.
Jenner, allegedly also a Los Angeles Lakers fan, turned full-Knicks fan after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, as she and Chalamet, wearing a Kobe Bryant shirt, had been sitting courtside in LA a couple of weeks ago, cheering emphatically for the Lakers.
When Jenner all of sudden started sporting a Knicks hat in South Beach during F1 Miami GP weekend, Woods was on Instagram showing her support. Jenner and Woods reconciled in 2023 after a highly publicized falling out.
Since then, Woods has always had to be the better person, even when the fair-weather famous Jenner shows up on her turf at Madison Square Garden. For those paying attention during the NBA playoffs, the fit game was never close.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’