Sunisa Lee, Jordyn Woods Knicks courtside selfie ages badly after Pacers shocking win
Gold Medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee had been a New York Knicks lucky charm this season, but the team’s fortune flipped upside down in a shocking loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers.
It was all good vibes in Madison Square Garden in what looked like an easy Knicks victory in the series opener with the team up 14 points with 2 minutes and change left, and then the unthinkable happened. Even OG Anunoby who always plays well with Lee around it seems, had key free throw miss in the fourth quarter. In the end, they flat out choked and lost in overtime.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist was there to witness history in the wrong way. For a while she was having a great time and took an epic selfie with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend — who was celebrating her five-year anniversary Wednesday night by the way — that didn’t age well.
They looked cool and calm there, but the game turned out to be anything but.
Maybe it was Woods’ fit she dropped before the game with Pacers colors that was a bad omen?
Whatever it was, it’s photo not to remember if you’re a Knicks fan.