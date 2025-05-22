The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee, Jordyn Woods Knicks courtside selfie ages badly after Pacers shocking win

It was all good times until New York had an all-time choke against Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

Sunisa Lee at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Sunisa Lee at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, 2025 in New York City. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Gold Medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee had been a New York Knicks lucky charm this season, but the team’s fortune flipped upside down in a shocking loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers.

It was all good vibes in Madison Square Garden in what looked like an easy Knicks victory in the series opener with the team up 14 points with 2 minutes and change left, and then the unthinkable happened. Even OG Anunoby who always plays well with Lee around it seems, had key free throw miss in the fourth quarter. In the end, they flat out choked and lost in overtime.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was there to witness history in the wrong way. For a while she was having a great time and took an epic selfie with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend — who was celebrating her five-year anniversary Wednesday night by the way — that didn’t age well.

Sunisa Lee (center), Jordyn Woods (right)
Sunisa Lee (center), Jordyn Woods (right) / Sunisa Lee/Instagram

They looked cool and calm there, but the game turned out to be anything but.

Maybe it was Woods’ fit she dropped before the game with Pacers colors that was a bad omen?

Whatever it was, it’s photo not to remember if you’re a Knicks fan.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

