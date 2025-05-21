The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods shows off flashy Pacers-colored skirt before ECF Game 1

The girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns showcases another fire look, but with unfortunate timing.

Matt Ryan

Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles.
Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Jordyn Woods is known for her fire New York Knicks fits while cheering on boyfriend and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. No doubt, she’ll bring the heat to Madison Square Garden for Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1. She did, however, drop a fit the same day that was unfortunately of Indiana Pacers colors.

It also happens to be Woods and Towns’ five-year dating anniversary and she had a message for him before tip off.

Jordyn Woods / Instagram
Towns and Woods have enjoyed New York. / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade steals show in NYC fit before Pacers-Knicks ECF Game 1

Woods, 27, has enjoyed the New York life since Towns, 29, was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. She’s wowed all season, but especially during the playoffs where she had on some sick custom Towns jeans, and this all-white custom stunner.

You also know your outfit is on fire when you crush Kylie Jenner’s look in a victorious hug, and stand out amongst other Knicks WAGs, and then next to Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods rocks custom New York jersey blouse for NBA playoffs

For her latest fit hit, Woods kicked off summer fashion for Amazon in this look.

While yet another winning fit, it was the Pacers color on her skirt that caught our attention. She also happened to post it on the day of the game.

Hopefully for her sake it’s not a bad omen for Towns and the Knicks.

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

