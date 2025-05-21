Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods shows off flashy Pacers-colored skirt before ECF Game 1
Jordyn Woods is known for her fire New York Knicks fits while cheering on boyfriend and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. No doubt, she’ll bring the heat to Madison Square Garden for Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1. She did, however, drop a fit the same day that was unfortunately of Indiana Pacers colors.
It also happens to be Woods and Towns’ five-year dating anniversary and she had a message for him before tip off.
Woods, 27, has enjoyed the New York life since Towns, 29, was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. She’s wowed all season, but especially during the playoffs where she had on some sick custom Towns jeans, and this all-white custom stunner.
You also know your outfit is on fire when you crush Kylie Jenner’s look in a victorious hug, and stand out amongst other Knicks WAGs, and then next to Ciara and Russell Wilson.
For her latest fit hit, Woods kicked off summer fashion for Amazon in this look.
While yet another winning fit, it was the Pacers color on her skirt that caught our attention. She also happened to post it on the day of the game.
Hopefully for her sake it’s not a bad omen for Towns and the Knicks.
