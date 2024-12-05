Kim Kardashian enjoys the ride in revealing biker photoshoot
Kim Kardashian hit the road on a tough-looking off road bike this week, and she shared the images on Instagram on Tuesday, December 3.
The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 44, wore a helmet, a neck gaiter, and gloves for safety, but in her typical style she bared it all in terms of her outfit.
Kardashian wore a pink bodysuit and sheer tights while enjoying her nighttime adventure, as well as tan high heels. The Skims founder’s followers were quick to share their opinions of the outfit in the comments section.
“Kim, that’s not what people wear when they ride,” wrote one follower. Others were a little more shocked by her outfit choice. One viewer bluntly asked, “why tf are you wearing that?” Another viewer, however, called out the critical comments, saying they shouldn’t be surprised by Kardashian’s look. “Y'all acting like she doesn't always dress this way😂,” they commented.
One follower theorized that Kardashian might just have posed for a photoshoot, rather than actually riding on the bike. “We know well that bike went 0mph,” the Instagram user wrote. There were a few photos in which the reality star’s long hair appeared to flow behind her in the wind, but no video in which she’s pictured actually moving on the bike.
“Enjoy the ride,” wrote the influencer and beauty mogul in the caption.