Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian Christmas gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute

The Bryant family is close with the Kardashian family and this thoughtful gift proves just how much.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

In 2022, Khloe Kardashian gifted Vanessa Bryant and her family a gingerbread house with a tribute to Kobe and Gianna on it. This year, she brought back the gingerbread house, but with a twist.

The Bryants are super close to the Kardashian family. Vanessa attended Khloe’s 40th and she’s even gifted Kim and Kris the coveted Nike Kobe “Grinch” shoes for the holidays.

Vanessa has remained so strong following the death of her husband and daughter on that fateful day in 2020 when their helicopter crashed. The holidays must be tough, but she’s enjoying the moments with her three daughters like these adorable Thanksgiving family photos she just shared, and the “Disney Days” with all the Christmas lights with Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.

On Tuesday, Bryant took to Instagram to share the gift Khloe sent her, which at first was a picture of the replica model of the original gingerbread house (the names are in different places). Then she revealed it was a front for another gift.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Behind it was Khloe’s signature perfume in a box.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa loved her gift. How thoughtful by her friend to do the house, too.

Hopefully this is just the smile Vanessa needs these holidays.

