Lamar Odom's bizarro fish DNA facial routine used by Kim Kardashian
Former NBA star Lamar Odom has an interesting skin routine to keep his skin looking young and fresh.
According to TMZ Sports, the two-time NBA champion pulled up to popular Hollywood doctor Robert Dorgman's office for a special treatment.
The 44-year-old Odom went into Dr. Dorgman's office for a facial that uses Rejuran salmon sperm DNA. The treatment has been used by Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston and Odom's former sister-in-law, Kim Kardashian.
MORE: NBA analyst trashes Celtics, Lakers, Knicks City Edition jerseys; is he right?
It's definitely a unique and wacky way to keep your skin looking right, but the nutty treatment comes with a steep price tag.
To get the salmon sperm facial, the bill comes out to approximately $3,200.
But hey, if it works it's worth it, right? TMZ Sports notes "It contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and calm the skin, repair and regenerate skin cells, and even offer UV protection."
Do you, Lamar.
Throughout his career, Odom won two NBA titles as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and was named the 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset