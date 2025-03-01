Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods brings heat to Florida in sizzling dress
Jordyn Woods brings the fire to whatever city she’s in. With boyfriend and New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns on the road to face off with the Miami Heat on Sunday, she brought her own heat to Florida.
Woods had a great February as a Philadelphia Eagles fan while slaying a kelly green fit with Towns, and then had a Statue of Liberty fireworks fit, followed by a stunning Knicks bomber selfie.
After Towns was traded this offseason to the New York from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Woods has been shining bright in the lights of The Big Apple and represented the best of NYC sports with her Yankees cap with Louis Vuitton drip, or just in a causal Knicks T-shirt.
For her latest look, she sizzled in an ab-revealing, leggy dress in “a little Boca moment.”
That means she’s enjoying Boca Raton, Florida, and certainly looking good while doing so.
Towns and Woods have been together since May 2020 when they started dating during the pandemic and went public. They met through mutual friends.
While the Knicks will seek a road win in Miami, KAT’s girlfriend Woods already has her own “W” with her latest fit hit.
