Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, snapped some sultry photos repping the Knicks in a slick black bomber jacket.

Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles.
Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / NurPhoto
Jordyn Woods is taking NBA WAGs to the next level. Her transition from social media influencer and socialite to the WAG life has been seamless, and when boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks before the 2024-25 NBA season, the spotlight was only brighter.

And she's made the most of it.

Woods has been sharing her knockout fits on gameday with her 11.9 million followers on Instagram, but she also pulls back the curtain to show off some more casual looks.

Recently, Woods snapped a series of sultry selfies in a slick black Knicks bomber jacket.

"Limited edition," she captioned the photo.

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

NBA WAG Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods / Instagram

That's how you pull off the casual look, but of course, Jordyn had to add some luxury flare with her iced-out bracelents.

Towns and the Knicks pulled off a thriller at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, squeaking out a 113-111 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The team gets right back at it tonight, making the trip to The Land to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods arrive at the Defile Hermes Homme for Paris Fashion Week.
NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods arrive at the Defile Hermes Homme for Paris Fashion Week. / IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.

Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.

