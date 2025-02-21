Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods stuns in Knicks bomber for sultry selfie
Jordyn Woods is taking NBA WAGs to the next level. Her transition from social media influencer and socialite to the WAG life has been seamless, and when boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks before the 2024-25 NBA season, the spotlight was only brighter.
And she's made the most of it.
Woods has been sharing her knockout fits on gameday with her 11.9 million followers on Instagram, but she also pulls back the curtain to show off some more casual looks.
MORE: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods has Statue of Liberty fireworks fit for NBA All-Star Game
Recently, Woods snapped a series of sultry selfies in a slick black Knicks bomber jacket.
"Limited edition," she captioned the photo.
MORE: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flaunts form-fitting leopard stunner minus Karl-Anthony Towns
That's how you pull off the casual look, but of course, Jordyn had to add some luxury flare with her iced-out bracelents.
MORE: Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods stuns in corset Christmas fit
Towns and the Knicks pulled off a thriller at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, squeaking out a 113-111 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The team gets right back at it tonight, making the trip to The Land to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock