The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods slays Eagles kelly green fit matching Karl-Anthony Towns

The couple was joined by an adorable furry guest.

Alex Gonzalez

Jordyn Woods on the red carpet of the Mufasa premiere.
Jordyn Woods on the red carpet of the Mufasa premiere. / IMAGO / Future Image

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have a lot to celebrate following Super Bowl 2025.

Karl-Anthony Towns 2025
Feb 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images


RELATED: Knicks WAG gf Jordyn Woods flexes Yankees cap, $7.2k Louis Vuitton dripping in labels

Though the couple seemingly wasn’t in attendance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this year, the two watched the big game in cozy style. Woods and Towns were dressed in Philadelphia Eagles gear, from the comfort of their own home. The New York Knicks center wore a jersey over a white hoodie, and completed his look with a green Eagles cap. Though this jersey contained the number 32, it wasn’t actually a Reed Blankenship jersey, but a custom made jersey with Towns’ last name on the back — apropos considering this is his jersey number for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns / Instagram
Karl-Anthony Towns / Instagram

Woods herself kept it cutesy in a large, flowing collared Eagles shirt. In her arms was her adorable miniature schnauzer dog.

Given their fits, it’s quite clear who the two were rooting for, and their energy certainly brought a bit of luck to the Eagles, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday’s game. This marks the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win, their first being in 2018, when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

RELATED: Jordyn Woods recreates viral Karl-Anthony Towns 'ball is life' moment at 'Mufasa' premiere

Towns commemorated this victory via his Instagram Story, where he shared the aforementioned photo of him and Woods, along with two ring emojis and two eagle emojis.

Karl-Anthony Towns 2025
Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after basket against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC

Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot

Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie

Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion