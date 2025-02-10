Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods slays Eagles kelly green fit matching Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have a lot to celebrate following Super Bowl 2025.
Though the couple seemingly wasn’t in attendance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this year, the two watched the big game in cozy style. Woods and Towns were dressed in Philadelphia Eagles gear, from the comfort of their own home. The New York Knicks center wore a jersey over a white hoodie, and completed his look with a green Eagles cap. Though this jersey contained the number 32, it wasn’t actually a Reed Blankenship jersey, but a custom made jersey with Towns’ last name on the back — apropos considering this is his jersey number for the Knicks.
Woods herself kept it cutesy in a large, flowing collared Eagles shirt. In her arms was her adorable miniature schnauzer dog.
Given their fits, it’s quite clear who the two were rooting for, and their energy certainly brought a bit of luck to the Eagles, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday’s game. This marks the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win, their first being in 2018, when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33.
Towns commemorated this victory via his Instagram Story, where he shared the aforementioned photo of him and Woods, along with two ring emojis and two eagle emojis.
