Jordyn Woods slays in sheer black stunner with pink Cadillac at brother's wedding

Though Jordyn Woods is often in the limelight, she enjoys big milestone moments away from the public eye. But even during these private moments, she’s still manages to dress to the nines — or in this case, to the lucky sevens.
On Thursday, March 13, Jordyn took to Instagram to share a carousel taken from her brother’s wedding in Las Vegas. Evidently, her brother John’s wedding took place in a Vegas chapel. Jordyn arrived to the intimate ceremony wearing a strapless black dress with a sheer cover. She posed for photos by a pink Cadillac.
Jordyn also revealed that the celebration was only for friends and family.
“can’t believe my little brother is the first to get married out of the bunch AND I love that it was just a few of us,” Jordyn wrote in the post’s caption. “sometimes less truly is more.”
According to Jordyn’s Instagram Story, she and her family stayed at the Wynn Hotel in Vegas, which she says is her favorite place to stay when she’s in town. She was greeted with pink roses and fresh towels upon her arrival to her room.
In addition to celebrating her brother’s marriage, and welcoming Kaylie Woods into the family, she’s also been spending time with her sister Jodie, enjoying Thai tea at the hotel.
As the age-old adage holds, nothing beats time with the family.
