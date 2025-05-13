The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia is elegant at swanky Beverly Hills store opening party

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa is set to graduate from college this week, but first she rocked a “beautiful” fit for a big party.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant is set to graduate from the University of Southern California this week with a degree in film. The 22-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant also doubles as a professional model, and with her latest fit for a Monday night Tory Burch event, it’s easy to see why.

Natalia has been busy lately hanging with mom, who she looks so much alike. The two went cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert after taking in a Los Angeles Dodgers game together with some awesome LA hats.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia and Vanessa Bryant at a USC women’s basketball game. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

For Mother’s Day, Natalia had a sweet post for her “best” mom (see link above), and took in another Beyoncé show with sister Bianka, 8, there this time for some adorable mother-daughter moments.

With USC graduation on Thursday, May 15, Natalia started the week off attending the opening of the Tory Burch Store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, where she looked “beautiful” in a black skirt while flashing her amazing smile.

She looks stunning. Natalia also posted others pictures of the store and the afterparty on her Instagram Stories.

Natalia has had many elegant fits recently, even attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a dress that mom and friend and singer Ciara went crazy over.

With her degree upcoming, Natalia has said she wants to pursue a career in the film industry. No doubt, she can continue to model as well as evident by her latest fit hit, and in the one below.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

