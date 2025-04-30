The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia go cowgirl twins in Beyoncé concert selfie

Kobe Bryant’s widow and his oldest daughter have an amazing time together at the concert at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Braynt watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Braynt watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant had another adorable mother-daughter date. This time they went cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert at SoFi Stadium in Ingelewood, California.

The 42-year-old widow of Kobe and his 22-year-old daughter have been spending time together lately like their courtside seats together for a USC women’s basketball game, and their Los Angeles Dodgers outing where they rocked some sick LA hats, and their matching all-black ski fits while on a trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

Natalia is set to graduate with a degree in film from USC in May and just showed off her modeling career in a library minidress look. On Monday, she went full cowgirl to match mom, who was next to Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles at the concert. The mother-daughter duo took in the “Cowboy Carter” tour and went all in with the western theme.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It looks like they had an amazing time together, too. Moments like these are truly special after all they’ve been through.

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan
