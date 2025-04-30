Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia go cowgirl twins in Beyoncé concert selfie
Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant had another adorable mother-daughter date. This time they went cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert at SoFi Stadium in Ingelewood, California.
The 42-year-old widow of Kobe and his 22-year-old daughter have been spending time together lately like their courtside seats together for a USC women’s basketball game, and their Los Angeles Dodgers outing where they rocked some sick LA hats, and their matching all-black ski fits while on a trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia goes USC-student glam in tie, collared shirt
Natalia is set to graduate with a degree in film from USC in May and just showed off her modeling career in a library minidress look. On Monday, she went full cowgirl to match mom, who was next to Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles at the concert. The mother-daughter duo took in the “Cowboy Carter” tour and went all in with the western theme.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts birthday wishes for Ciara’s daughter Sienna with cutest photo
It looks like they had an amazing time together, too. Moments like these are truly special after all they’ve been through.
