Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia enjoy Dodgers game together in awesome LA hats
Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant shared some more sweet moments together watching the champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Last year, the widow of Kobe Bryant and their daughter also had some mother-daughter time at a game, and after the team won the World Series, Vanessa posted an epic video tribute of Kobe celebrating in his Dodgers jersey.
Vanessa, 42, and 22-year-old Natalia, who looks just like mom, were also been recently seen courtside at a USC Trojans women’s basketball game where Natalia goes to school watching JuJu Watkins (before her injury) in Kobe 6 “Sail” shoes defeating then No. 1 UCLA. They then took a ski trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family where Vanessa and Natalia matched in all-black ski fits.
For Friday’s 3-0 Dodgers’ win, Natalia posted the two of them having a good time at the game. She first showed off Miguel Rojas in some Nike Kobe cleats.
She then posted mom enjoying herself with what looks like a $20+ michelada that the ballpark charges, and in the Tokyo Series hat from Takashi Murakami with the cherry blossoms on it.
Natalia then dropped a selfie rocking the charcoal colored cap.
It looks like they had a good time and got to enjoy the team’s win. It’s always awesome to see Vanessa and Natalia together.