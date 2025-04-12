The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia enjoy Dodgers game together in awesome LA hats

The widow and oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant watch the World Series champions on Friday night while rocking some sweet gear.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and family watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant shared some more sweet moments together watching the champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Last year, the widow of Kobe Bryant and their daughter also had some mother-daughter time at a game, and after the team won the World Series, Vanessa posted an epic video tribute of Kobe celebrating in his Dodgers jersey.

Vanessa, 42, and 22-year-old Natalia, who looks just like mom, were also been recently seen courtside at a USC Trojans women’s basketball game where Natalia goes to school watching JuJu Watkins (before her injury) in Kobe 6 “Sail” shoes defeating then No. 1 UCLA. They then took a ski trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family where Vanessa and Natalia matched in all-black ski fits.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

For Friday’s 3-0 Dodgers’ win, Natalia posted the two of them having a good time at the game. She first showed off Miguel Rojas in some Nike Kobe cleats.

Miguel Rojas
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

She then posted mom enjoying herself with what looks like a $20+ michelada that the ballpark charges, and in the Tokyo Series hat from Takashi Murakami with the cherry blossoms on it.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia then dropped a selfie rocking the charcoal colored cap.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

It looks like they had a good time and got to enjoy the team’s win. It’s always awesome to see Vanessa and Natalia together.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

