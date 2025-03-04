Vanessa Bryant, Ciara gush over Natalia Bryant's elegant Oscars party look
The stars were out in Hollywood over the weekend for the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Among the stars was Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.
Natalia kept the party going at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and pulled out a stellar, elegant all-black look.
She shared her head-turning look on social media following the after party with A-listers flooding the comments section. Among the comments were USC basketball star JuJu Watkins, award-winning actress Jessica Alba, Olympic champion Nastia Liukin, and more.
Of course, her mother Vanessa and family bff Ciara also chimed in and gushed over her look.
"Beautiful inside and out," Vanessa wrote. "I love you."
Ciara added more praise for the look with her nickname for Natalia, "Nani Boo!!" with a series of heart-eyes emojis.
Ciara and the Bryants are always going to have each other's backs.
Natalia has begun making moves in the fashion industry and with her studies at USC. The sky is the limit for Natalia as she continues to shine.
Not only is Natalia a model, but she is also a third-year film student at USC. While studying at Southern Cal, her modeling campaign is taking off with appearances in a Bulgari campaign and on the Versace runway.
