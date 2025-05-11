Natalia Bryant gives lookalike mom Vanessa shoutout with Dodgers fit photo
Mother’s Day has to be a super tough day for Vanessa Bryant after losing husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi in 2020 in the tragic helicopter crash. Her oldest daughter Natalia is doing her best to make mom feel special on this Sunday.
Vanessa just had an emotional day for what would’ve been Gigi’s 19th birthday on May 2 where she shared a tearjerking post and spread the love with elite gifts to friends.
She had her own 43rd birthday on May 5 where Natalia posted the most amazing throwback photo of her and mom.
Natalia, 22, and mom look so much alike and love to hang out a lot like their matching all-black ski fits while on a trip with Pau Gasol and his family, and for a Beyoncé concert where they were cowgirl fit twins.
After hitting another Beyoncé concert on Saturday night with Natalia and daughter Bianka, 8, where Vanessa posted the most adorable mother-daughter moments, Natalia had a sweet post of her own for mom on Mother’s Day with a simple, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best!!” along with mom enjoying her and dad’s favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Vanessa loves to rock that Dodgers gear and was so happy when they won the World Series last season that she posted a throwback Kobe video.
Hopefully Vanessa has a special day. Happy Mother’s Day to her and all the moms out there.
