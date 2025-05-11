The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant gives lookalike mom Vanessa shoutout with Dodgers fit photo

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant has a sweet post for ”best” mom on Mother’s Day.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mother’s Day has to be a super tough day for Vanessa Bryant after losing husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi in 2020 in the tragic helicopter crash. Her oldest daughter Natalia is doing her best to make mom feel special on this Sunday.

Vanessa just had an emotional day for what would’ve been Gigi’s 19th birthday on May 2 where she shared a tearjerking post and spread the love with elite gifts to friends.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

She had her own 43rd birthday on May 5 where Natalia posted the most amazing throwback photo of her and mom.

Natalia, 22, and mom look so much alike and love to hang out a lot like their matching all-black ski fits while on a trip with Pau Gasol and his family, and for a Beyoncé concert where they were cowgirl fit twins.

Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant
The Bryants with Sabrina Ionescu at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. / Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

After hitting another Beyoncé concert on Saturday night with Natalia and daughter Bianka, 8, where Vanessa posted the most adorable mother-daughter moments, Natalia had a sweet post of her own for mom on Mother’s Day with a simple, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best!!” along with mom enjoying her and dad’s favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa loves to rock that Dodgers gear and was so happy when they won the World Series last season that she posted a throwback Kobe video.

Hopefully Vanessa has a special day. Happy Mother’s Day to her and all the moms out there.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
Natalia (left), Vanessa, Bianka, Capri / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

