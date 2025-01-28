7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns towers over Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet in cute exchange
Timothée Chalamet has proven he's not only a fantastic actor, but also a diehard sports fan.
The "A Complete Unknown" Oscar-nominated star went viral in early December on ESPN's "College GameDay" as guest picker, even more so than Livvy Dunne's spot. Many college football fans had mocked the choice. The 29-year-old "Dune" A-lister proved them all wrong with his knowledge, and last night he was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch his favorite NBA team, the New York Knicks.
Decked out in Knicks gear, he watched Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the squad destroy the Memphis Grizzlies, 143-106. Even with the blowout, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend pulled very un-Kardashian behavior by staying to the final whistle. KAT rewarded him for his loyalty in a cute exchange where the 5-foot-10 actor, tall by Hollywood standards, still looked tiny next to the 7-foot Knicks giant, especially with his 7-foot-4 wingspan.
Chalamet is clearly excited. KAT signs the jersey, gives him a big hug, and another hilarious moment ensues at the end of the clip when they pose together with Towns' uni. It would take an army of Chalamets to fit into that kit.
Towns and Chalamet are also connected through their girlfriends, as Jordyn Woods, Towns' better half, and obviously the famous Kylie Jenner used to be best friends before a controversial falling out, noted in the related link above. Both now say they've made amends, and this exchange proves there are no hard feelings between their boyfriends.
Maybe a double date is in order?
