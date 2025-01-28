The Athlete Lifestyle logo

7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns towers over Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet in cute exchange

The A-list actor was courtside decked out in New York Knicks gear when KAT greeted him after a 143-106 win to give Chalamet a signed game-worn jersey.

Matthew Graham

December 9, 2023: Timothée Chalamet during the in-season tournament championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers
December 9, 2023: Timothée Chalamet during the in-season tournament championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Timothée Chalamet has proven he's not only a fantastic actor, but also a diehard sports fan.

The "A Complete Unknown" Oscar-nominated star went viral in early December on ESPN's "College GameDay" as guest picker, even more so than Livvy Dunne's spot. Many college football fans had mocked the choice. The 29-year-old "Dune" A-lister proved them all wrong with his knowledge, and last night he was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden to watch his favorite NBA team, the New York Knicks.

RELATED: Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner through KAT's partner under the bus unnecessarily

Timothee Chalamet
Dec 16, 2023: Timothée Chalamet attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Decked out in Knicks gear, he watched Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the squad destroy the Memphis Grizzlies, 143-106. Even with the blowout, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend pulled very un-Kardashian behavior by staying to the final whistle. KAT rewarded him for his loyalty in a cute exchange where the 5-foot-10 actor, tall by Hollywood standards, still looked tiny next to the 7-foot Knicks giant, especially with his 7-foot-4 wingspan.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld makes rare Josh Allen, Bills comments after crushing Chiefs loss

Chalamet is clearly excited. KAT signs the jersey, gives him a big hug, and another hilarious moment ensues at the end of the clip when they pose together with Towns' uni. It would take an army of Chalamets to fit into that kit.

RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods stuns in corset Christmas fit

Jordyn Woods, NBA WAGs, New York Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Towns and Chalamet are also connected through their girlfriends, as Jordyn Woods, Towns' better half, and obviously the famous Kylie Jenner used to be best friends before a controversial falling out, noted in the related link above. Both now say they've made amends, and this exchange proves there are no hard feelings between their boyfriends.

Maybe a double date is in order?

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner posted on TikTok a reunion with Jordyn Woods in early September 2024. / Kylie Jenner/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ

Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress

Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game

Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye

Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News