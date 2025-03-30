Lane Kiffin’s ‘ring’ post fuels ex-wife Layla speculation on happily ever after
Lane Kiffin has been dropping lots of hints that he had reconciled with ex-wife Layla Kiffin after years of being separated. Now, it may be even more than thought after the coach’s latest social media posts.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach and Layla divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids together. We know that son Knox, 17, moved from California to be with dad and play football at Oxford High School, and even could be being recruited to play for dad. We also know that the family hung together for the holidays and that Layla recently came to check out their “home” in Mississippi.
The 49-year-old Lane even called out Knox and Layla about working out and how he’d “crush them.”
With youngest daughter Presley Kiffin, 18, headed to USC to play volleyball, and oldest Landry Kiffin, 20, already a student at Ole Miss, it looks like mom will be joining them and leaving California.
On Saturday, Lane made a couple of posts from a concert that point at them not only being back together, but back for a year’s anniversary and possibly remarried.
The most direct said, “❤️💙 Happy 1 year Babe … Best year ever 💍.”
Wow, that would be big news. Married or not, it’s great to see Lane and his family together and happy again.