Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts insane luxury fits for dad’s SEC meetings

The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach is known for her shopping, but her travel-closet on the trip with the Ole Miss coach is truly crazy.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin tagged along with dad Lane Kiffin to the SEC spring meetings in Florida with an insane amount of stuff she showed off in her travel-closet.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach and is known for her viral videos and fits. She’s always dressed her best whether it’s a polka-dot cocktail dress for a Rebels game, or a stunning fire-red dress with her sorority sisters, or crushing dad in her crop-top workout fit for a pilates selfie.

She’s been there for dad’s football journey as a student at Ole Miss, and had a touching moment with him after a big win, and had an awesomely sweet gesture for his 100th coaching win.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory photo of reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and his reconciled-wife, Layla Kiffin (R), and eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

The 50-year-old Lane is close with his daughter as seen by his tagging along to dinner with all her girlfriends, and in the TikTok videos like the one she had him to make fun of her spending habits when he opened the Amex bill.

Speaking of her spending habits, she had an insane haul back in December for her birthday in New York City. Just look at the luggage cart for the way home.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Presley shows off USC-bound excitement in Trojans fit

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
@thereallanekiffin/Instagram

She may have brought all that with her to the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, as she showed off in another TikTok video capturing her luxurious room where she was staying, and where she panned to the closet in what looked more like a store full of stuff.

First just the amount of shoes. At thankfully she at least she brought the Ole Miss boots.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Then all the clothes.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Then the designer bags with some personalized with LK for Landry Kiffin.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

It must have been something out of the scene from “A League of Their Own” when Tom Hanks’ character yells at a player, “Let’s not go to the World Series without Stillwell’s toys,” where Lane is yelling, “Let’s not go to the SEC spring meetings without Landry’s whole closet.”

Lane is making $9 million a year, so at least he can afford his daughter’s expensive taste.

In all seriousness and closet aside, it’s sweet she tagged along with him for the trip.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

