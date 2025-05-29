Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts insane luxury fits for dad’s SEC meetings
Landry Kiffin tagged along with dad Lane Kiffin to the SEC spring meetings in Florida with an insane amount of stuff she showed off in her travel-closet.
Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach and is known for her viral videos and fits. She’s always dressed her best whether it’s a polka-dot cocktail dress for a Rebels game, or a stunning fire-red dress with her sorority sisters, or crushing dad in her crop-top workout fit for a pilates selfie.
She’s been there for dad’s football journey as a student at Ole Miss, and had a touching moment with him after a big win, and had an awesomely sweet gesture for his 100th coaching win.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory photo of reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry
The 50-year-old Lane is close with his daughter as seen by his tagging along to dinner with all her girlfriends, and in the TikTok videos like the one she had him to make fun of her spending habits when he opened the Amex bill.
Speaking of her spending habits, she had an insane haul back in December for her birthday in New York City. Just look at the luggage cart for the way home.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Presley shows off USC-bound excitement in Trojans fit
She may have brought all that with her to the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida, as she showed off in another TikTok video capturing her luxurious room where she was staying, and where she panned to the closet in what looked more like a store full of stuff.
First just the amount of shoes. At thankfully she at least she brought the Ole Miss boots.
Then all the clothes.
Then the designer bags with some personalized with LK for Landry Kiffin.
It must have been something out of the scene from “A League of Their Own” when Tom Hanks’ character yells at a player, “Let’s not go to the World Series without Stillwell’s toys,” where Lane is yelling, “Let’s not go to the SEC spring meetings without Landry’s whole closet.”
Lane is making $9 million a year, so at least he can afford his daughter’s expensive taste.
In all seriousness and closet aside, it’s sweet she tagged along with him for the trip.
