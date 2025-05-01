LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bryce reveals giant new tattoo
While dad LeBron James and brother Bronny failed to win a championship this season, Bryce, 17, won one with Sierra Canyon taking home the California high school state championship. Now, as he gets ready for college next season with the Arizona Wildcats, Bryce got a giant tattoo on his forearm.
The youngest son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and mom Savannah James, 17-year-old Bryce is trying to carve his own path. He had a touching hug with mom to start his senior season, and then a proud parents moment after he won state. LeBron was even seen in the fourth quarter celebrating like he just won an NBA title himself.
Now, he’s getting some ink. We know dad has a ton of tattoos all of his body.
And Bryce already got a tattoo before for his 16th birthday.
But, before heading off to college for next season, Bryce is leaving his mark — permanently — in ink with a biblical message “My Brother’s Keeper For him I’d risk it all.” He showed off the tattoo on his left forearm.
Bryce is no longer that little kid anymore as he’s ready to leave his own mark.
