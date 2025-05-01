The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bryce reveals giant new tattoo

The youngest son of the NBA legend got some ink done on his forearm before he heads to college.

Matt Ryan

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School.
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While dad LeBron James and brother Bronny failed to win a championship this season, Bryce, 17, won one with Sierra Canyon taking home the California high school state championship. Now, as he gets ready for college next season with the Arizona Wildcats, Bryce got a giant tattoo on his forearm.

The youngest son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and mom Savannah James, 17-year-old Bryce is trying to carve his own path. He had a touching hug with mom to start his senior season, and then a proud parents moment after he won state. LeBron was even seen in the fourth quarter celebrating like he just won an NBA title himself.

RELATED: WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson gives LeBron James’ son Bryce awesome gift

Bryce James
Bryce (left) / Bryce James/Instagram

Now, he’s getting some ink. We know dad has a ton of tattoos all of his body.

RELATED: LeBron James' son Bryce gets unreal Nike hook-up for high school student

And Bryce already got a tattoo before for his 16th birthday.

But, before heading off to college for next season, Bryce is leaving his mark — permanently — in ink with a biblical message “My Brother’s Keeper For him I’d risk it all.” He showed off the tattoo on his left forearm.

Bryce James
Bryce M James/Instagram

Bryce is no longer that little kid anymore as he’s ready to leave his own mark.

Bryce and Lebron
Sierra Canyon/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby

Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic

Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft

Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion